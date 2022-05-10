Our Staff Reporter

Water level at Kotri Barrage continues to remain very low

HYDERABAD   –   The water level at Kotri Barrage in Jamshoro continues to remain very low with the last engineering structure on the Indus River before Arabian Sea receiving only 4,845 cusecs on Monday. According to an irrigation official, some 1,355 cusecs of that water was supplied to Karachi through the K B Feeder Canal.  The barrage released 1,170 cusecs in Old Phuleli, 1,400 cusecs in New Phuleli and 780 cusecs in Akram canals, he informed. He said that only a meager 200 cusecs was being discharged in the downstream of Kotri Barrage keeping in view the requirement of Latifabad area of Hyderabad.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Punjab govt removes advocate general

Lahore

Former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s security withdrawn

Lahore

Govt to strictly implement one-dish menu at wedding ceremonies

Lahore

90 litres of spurious soft drinks destroyed in PFA raid

Lahore

Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting LHC CJ

Lahore

Better measures to ensure water supply in Cholistan ordered

Islamabad

PPP, PML-N to hold consultations for electoral reforms before general elections

Islamabad

Pakistan condemns disturbing anti-Azaan measures in India

Lahore

Admin gears up to bring down edibles’ prices

Lahore

Better facilities for railway travelers pledged

1 of 8,572

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More