We will never damage Pakistan: Imran

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday in a damage-control mode denied any role on his part to vilify the Pakistan Army but at the same time hit back at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for levelling “false” allegations against him.

Addressing a gathering of party leaders here, PTI chief Khan said that PM Shehbaz Sharif should feel regret for accusing him for vilifying the Army.

His remarks came after the premier during his speech in the National Assembly assailed Imran Khan for his comments about state institutions he had given at a public rally in Abbottabad last Sunday. The PM said that Khan’s comments were “very dangerous”, which had directly likened Pakistan’s institutions to Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq — the two notorious characters of history who are known for ditching their own commander-in-chief during Mughal rule in the subcontinent.

Hitting back at the ruling coalition and PM Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Khan said that criminals have been imposed on them and questioned what would be the confidence of masses? He accused former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of attacking the Army but only after leaving the country because he was too coward to do so in Pakistan. He said that daughter of Nawaz and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also used to vilify the Army. “And you are accusing us that we are talking about the Army,” he said.

Khan accused PM Shehbaz for being a liar and added, “The whole (Sharif) family is liar… They are unable to speak the truth.” “Tomorrow (Tuesday), I have a rally in Jhelum where I will give you (Shehbaz) an answer to these allegations.”

Says will respond to Shehbaz in today’s Jhelum rally

He also came down hard on the new coalition government for saying it had come into power during tough times. “In reality, it was the PTI government which faced a tough time.” He also accused the ruling leadership of making plans to arrest him.

“My life and death belong to this country,” Khan said, adding that he didn’t have any properties abroad. “I will not flee to London …We have to stay here and are aware of the need for strong institutions.”

The former prime minister said people would label the ruling party leaders as “traitors and thieves” wherever they go. He also reiterated his demand for early elections and asked his supporters to be ready for his call for a long march to Islamabad after May 20.

Earlier in the day, Chairman PTI Imran Khan launched a mobile application as part of his party’s efforts to kick-start a membership campaign ahead of the protest march. The app has been named as “PTI Raabta App.” On the occasion, Khan urged people to join his party using the mobile application.