Worker Welfare employees protest outside KP Assembly

Police used batons and tear gas on Worker Welfare employees protesting outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and arrested 12 employees on Tuesday.

According to details, Workers’ Welfare employees were protesting in front of KP Assembly for not making them permanent. Protesters chanted slogans against the provincial government and also blocked Khyber Road unilaterally.

Meanwhile, Khyber Road was reopened to traffic after police dispersed the protestors.

As per the protesters, even after the decision of the Supreme Court to make the employees permanent, the provincial government is not making them permanent.

They have demanded the regularization of more than 3,000 male and female workers’ welfare board employees.