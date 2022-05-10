MONITORING DESK

World Bank assures support to Pakistan’s economic reforms

 World Bank Regional Vice President for South Asia Hartwig Schafer assured full support in future to implement projects funded by the institution and the economic reforms in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

During a meeting with Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan, Schafer appreciated the steps taken by the planning commission in various sectors, especially in agriculture and gender.

According to a statement, they discussed the country’s development priorities and support for Pakistan’s ambitious reform programme on economic growth strategy.

The Planning Commission official briefed the delegation about the development in various sectors including energy, climate change, education, health, agriculture and others.

Dr Jahanzeb urged the World Bank to continue to support the government of Pakistan in order to implement the projects.

