2 guards gunned down in Rawat

RAWALPINDI-Two men were allegedly shot dead by rivals apparently over an old enmity on Kallar Road near Grid Station Chak on Tuesday, informed sources. According to sources, Muhammad Arshad lodged a complaint with PS Rawat stating he is serving in the armed forces and went to meet his younger brother Ahmed Nawaz and cousin Nauman Shehbaz who were employed as security guards with Ali Zahidi at Kallar Syedan Road.

He said a gang of seven men namely Nazar Abbas, Akhter, Irfan, Azhar, Malik Hanif, Habib and Nafees riding on two vehicles launched an armed attack on the mansion where he was staying along with his brother and cousin.

He told police that Nazar Abbas along with other armed persons opened indiscriminate firing killing Ahmed Nawaz and Nauman on the spot.

After committing the crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene. The applicant told police that the reason behind the double murder was an old enmity. Police registered the case and began an investigation.