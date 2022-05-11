Agencies

Prices of essential items reviewed

FAISALABAD – Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on Tuesday held a meeting with traders and reviewed the prices of essential items.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that administration of four districts was strictly enforcing the officially fixed prices of essential commodities. In this regard, the negative trend of unjustified increase in prices was also being discouraged, so shopkeepers should charge the fixed prices from the consumers, he added.

During the meeting, current market prices of some essential commodities and fluctuations in their availability rates were also reviewed.

The commissioner said that the price control magistrates were conducting regular inspections of the markets and bazaars across the division. He directed the traders to avoid hoardings of commodities and declare their stock to market committees. He asked the representatives of chicken, flour, ghee and ‘karyana’ association to avoid unjustified price increase. The representatives of trade associations assured their full cooperation and said that they would not disappoint the administration.

