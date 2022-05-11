Our Staff Reporter

90 litres of spurious soft drinks destroyed in PFA raid

LAHORE   –   The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands on Sheikhupura Road and discarded 90 litres of spurious drinks during the raid.

The authority lodged an FIR against the owner of the fake beverages factory on account of forgery. Meanwhile, the PFA also discarded 80,000 reels of fake labels, 12,000 lids, 12,000 empty bottles and 50kg of non-food grade colours.

Apart from that, the raiding team confiscated mixing machine, filling machine, storage tanks and chemical drums.

PFA DG Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that fake drinks were being prepared with artificial sweeteners, chemicals, loose colours and contaminated water. He said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases. PFA’s enforcement team also witnessed a poor storage system, an abundance of insects and the worst condition of hygiene, he added.

He further said that fake bottles were supplied to local shops in the market after fake packaging and labelling. He further said that adulteration in the food will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He appealed to citizens to inform PFA in case of witness adulteration in their surroundings or to register their complaints.

