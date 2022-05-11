Accidents claim three lives; many injured

LAHORE – At least three persons were killed and 1002 others injured in 943 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 605 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 397 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue teams.

The statistical analysis showed that 476 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 100 pedestrians and 429 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistical data showed that 219 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 207 persons, placing the provincial capital at the top of the list, followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and Multan at third with 59 accidents and 60 victims.

According to the data, 803 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 37 vans, 14 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 102 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.