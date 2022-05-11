ACS for immediate steps to address water scarcity for cattle, wildlife in drought hit Cholistan

MULTAN – Additional Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar directed emergency steps to ensure provision of water for animals in the drought hit Cholistan.

Following media reports on shortage of canal water and lack of drinking water for animals other wildlife species in Cholistan, the additional chief secretary Saqib Zafar sought complete report from Secretary Livestock, Secretary Canals and Secretary Agriculture about animals, water and crops situation in the region, triggered from closure of canals and lack of rains.

He directed them to take immediate steps for provision of safe drinking water for local people, cattle and wildlife in Cholistan. MD Cholistan Developmet Authority Muhammad Khalid was also directed to make emergency arrangements in this regard. The teams of all the departments concerned rushed to the site and submitted report, suggesting some more emergency steps.

The cattle in the Cholistan areas are being shifted near populated areas. There were nearly 3000 small ponds, especially established for provision of water to animals. Similarly, camps have been installed to facilitate the local people. A control room has also been established for coordination in relief activities. The authorities concerned also sought cooperation from different nongovernmental organization.

Water is being supplied with the help of Water-Tankers. All the 3000 ponds are also being filled to save cattle and conserve wildlife in the Cholistan.

Online digital marketing classes open for girls

Sanat Zar, an institution affiliated with social welfare department, has started classes for girls in Multan to transfer online digital marketing skills to enable them earn livelihood in a dignified way while staying at their respective homes.

Incharge Sanat Zar Ahmad Chishti told APP on Tuesday that nine (9) girls have joined the class and more admissions were in the process.

He said that total 258 girls were undergoing training at Sanat Zar learning skills in nine (9) different courses adding that 134 girls have already passed out.

Chishti said, freelancing has emerged as worthwhile source of earning and has opened numerous windows of opportunities for girls who cannot go outside for earning purposes. He said that girls were taking interest in acquiring skills, aimed at enhancing their capacity to financially support themselves and their families. He said, Pakistani women were taking strides in every field adding that government was facilitating women through numerous initiatives which they must avail to join the national mainstream and contribute to the national economy.

Distt admin for uninterrupted supply of fertilizers in district

District Administration decided to monitor supply chain of fertilizers with an objective to ensure interrupted supply of fertilizers to farming community. A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan and attended by Assistant Commissioners and a good number of dealers, held here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner stated that continuous supply of fertilizers would be ensure to facilitate the farmers. Pickets will be introduced to discourage fertilizers smuggling.Apart from this,nobody would be allowed to hoarder fertilizers.