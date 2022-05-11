Our Staff Reporter

Admin gears up to bring down edibles’ prices

LAHORE   –   On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal conveyed priorities to the administrative officers for providing relief to people by bringing down the prices of essential commodities through negotiations with sugar, ghee, flour mills and poultry associations.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a video-link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, here on Tuesday.

He said that officers should perform their duties in a dynamic manner to control inflation and continue taking measures for stability of prices.

The chief secretary said that the restriction of one dish in wedding ceremonies should be strictly enforced. The CS also asked the deputy commissioners to keep monitoring urea fertilizer prices and its availability, and take steps to control its smuggling.

He said that protection of interests of farmers was a responsibility of the government. He said that there is ample stock of urea fertilizer in the province, adding that the black marketeers of fertiliser must be dealt with an iron hand.

