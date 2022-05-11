Al Jazeera journalist killed during Israel West Bank raid

Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the network and Palestinian witnesses said.

Al Jazeera said its journalist had been shot dead “deliberately” and “in cold blood” by Israeli troops.

Abu Aqleh, 51, a Palestinian Christian, was a prominent figure in the channel s Arabic news service.

The fatal shooting comes nearly a year after an Israeli air strike destroyed a Gaza building that housed the offices of Al Jazeera and news agency AP.