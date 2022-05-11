Another PTI leader’s car meets accident

Six days after a former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication and PTI leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill got injured in a car crash, another party leader’s car met an accident on Lahore’s Canal Road on Wednesday.

PTI MNA Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar was not in the vehicle when the accident happened, sources said.

The driver said a white car had no number plate struck his vehicle on Canal Road near New Campus. He lamented that he made a rescue call on 15 but the police didn’t reach the scene.

The sources said the PTI leader’s vehicle was damaged in the accident, but the driver and another person traveling in the car remained unhurt.

Earlier, on May 5, Shahbaz Gill was injured in a road mishap on M-9 Motorway near the Khanqah Dogran interchange, Sheikhupura.