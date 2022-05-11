News Desk

Another PTI leader’s car meets accident

Six days after a former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication and PTI leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill got injured in a car crash, another party leader’s car met an accident on Lahore’s Canal Road on Wednesday.

PTI MNA Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar was not in the vehicle when the accident happened, sources said.

The driver said a white car had no number plate struck his vehicle on Canal Road near New Campus. He lamented that he made a rescue call on 15 but the police didn’t reach the scene.

The sources said the PTI leader’s vehicle was damaged in the accident, but the driver and another person traveling in the car remained unhurt.

Earlier, on May 5, Shahbaz Gill was injured in a road mishap on M-9 Motorway near the Khanqah Dogran interchange, Sheikhupura.

More Stories
Lahore

Punjab announces summer vacations in schools

Lahore

Punjab PDWP approves various development schemes

Lahore

Ch Parvez Elahi declines to act as acting governor

Lahore

Punjab govt removes advocate general

Lahore

Former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s security withdrawn

Lahore

Govt to strictly implement one-dish menu at wedding ceremonies

Lahore

90 litres of spurious soft drinks destroyed in PFA raid

Lahore

Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting LHC CJ

Lahore

Better measures to ensure water supply in Cholistan ordered

Lahore

Admin gears up to bring down edibles’ prices

1 of 6,275

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More