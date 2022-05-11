Army Chief’s appointment shouldn’t be politicized: Fawad

Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that Army Chief’s appointment shouldn’t be made a political issue.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Fawad wrote “It is a managerial act and strengthening the institutions is in the favour of the country.”

The PTI leader said that if any PML-N leader talks about early elections then it should be considered as truth of the matter.”

He further went on to say, “country’s administrative, political and economical state cannot tolerate any delay in the elections.

Earlier, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif hinted at early general elections before appointment of new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has said that there will be caretaker government in the country in November or it is also possible that the new government is sworn in by that time.

Khawaja Asif further said that present Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has clarified that he does not want extension in his tenure.

All names in the seniority list for new Army Chief will be deliberated on and Lt General Faiz Hameed will also be considered if on the list, he added.

Asif said that the appointment of new COAS will be made on merit and added that the procedure for the army chief’s appointment should be institutionalised now.

The Defense Minister also revealed that issue of appointment of new Army Chief was behind ouster of Imran Khan.

Criticizing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said that PTI Chairman wanted to use appointment of COAS for his personal benefit.

Khawaja Asif admitted that Imran Khan is a popular leader but said that the experiment of bringing him into power proved disastrous for the country.

The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan’s anti-establishment narrative is shameful and reiterated that they will whole heartedly defend establishment’s neutral role.