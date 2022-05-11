Ban On Sugar Exports

Earlier this week, PM Shehbaz Sharif imposed a complete ban on the export of sugar in the country in light of the growing domestic demand. The announcement was made by the premier on Twitter, where he vowed to take strict action against smuggling and hoarding, and emphasised the need to stabilise prices.

This is an important decision considering the situation on the ground as the price of sugar was going up and the needs of the country must always be met first. Consumers have been feeling the pinch as the prices of various essential items at utility stores have increased after the relief package the government put in place during Ramazan expired. Also, in light of a looming flour crisis, the government should turn its attention to securing wheat supplies next as we cannot afford any disruptions in the supply of such staple items.

It is also being reported that the government is announcing a ban on the import of luxury items for two months. This is an understandable decision given the trade deficit situation, and the previous government also had to resort to such measures. It is important to mention however, that these are just stop-gap measures that will have a negligible impact on our current account balance in the long run. The primary issue at hand is the fact that our imports outpace our exports by a long margin. Additionally, most of the imports inflating our bill are in the essential category, such as our heavy reliance on petroleum import products.

What we need right now is to incentivise and subsidise industrialisation, import-substitution, explore new import markets for competitive imports, and further the growth of IT exports and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the export-oriented industries for near-term gains. The government must create an enabling environment for businesses to remain competitive in the regional and international markets if we are to significantly boost our exports to alter the trade imbalance.