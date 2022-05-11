Our Staff Reporter

Better facilities for railway travelers pledged

LAHORE   –   Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore M Hanif Gull has said that no compromise will be made in providing facilities to passengers.

He said this during motor-trolley inspection visit to the Lahore-Sahiwal section on Tuesday. He directed the staff to increase number of benches for passengers at the railway stations and provision of clean and cold drinking water should be ensured. He also directed to plant maximum saplings at the railway stations for clean and green environment.

He said encroachments would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against them.

The DS inspected Raiwind, Pattoki and Okara railway stations as well.

