Better measures to ensure water supply in Cholistan ordered

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report about the death of animals in Cholistan due to shortage of water and directed the Bahawalpur commissioner to visit the areas, hit by scarcity of water, for providing assistance to the affected people.

“The livestock and wildlife departments should take immediate steps to protect animals,” he said and sought a report about the assessment of animals’ loss.

He further directed to relocate the humans and animals near water reserves, adding that the situation should be monitored round-the-clock and fodder, water, and eatables be arranged for locals and their animals. “The administration should leave no stone unturned to provide relief to the population,” he further said.