Cabinet ‘expresses reservations’ over recent decisions made by President, Punjab governor

| Info minister says Imran Niazi persistently ‘subverting’ Constitution | Cabinet approves 3m metric tonnes wheat

import, appointment of Asadullah Khan as DG IB

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval to the import of three million metric tons wheat.

Briefing media about the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet which met in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the chair, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister also directed to introduce an incentivized agricultural policy that would enable the country to curtail wheat import. She said the Cabinet also approved revocation of multiple foreign passports under Passport Act, 1974. She said the Cabinet decided that such passports should not only be revoked but also a strategy should be adopted to prevent it in future.

Last date for the cancellation of dual foreign passport is 31 December of this year. She said till the date all procedural and administrative arrangements will be finalized to take legal action against dual foreign passport holders.

The cabinet also decided to continue the fixed rates of flour and sugar under the Ramadan package. Under that package, a 20 kg bag of flour was reduced from 950 rupees to 800 rupees, similarly sugar was reduced from 85 rupees per kg to 70 rupees per kg. In this regard, the Prime Minister directed to ensure its full implementation.

The Information Minister said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has completely banned the export of Sugar. She said the ban is aimed at ensuring the smooth supply of sugar in the country at affordable price. She said sufficient stock of sugar is available in the country to meet the demand till the completion of this season.

Marryium Aurangzeb said the cabinet was briefed on Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. She said it was informed that first time a government made visit to these two brotherly countries with a complete strategic partnership plan. She said under this plan, through joint ventures, investments will be made in different programs.

The Minister said the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Fawad Asadullah Khan as DG IB. The Cabinet also accepted the resignation of Lieutenant General Retired Muzammil Hussain from the post of Chairman WAPDA.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also said the federal cabinet took strong exception to the continuous transgression of the Constitution by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Niazi.

The constitutional posts of president, governor, speaker and deputy speaker were disrespected and misused at Imran’s whims, and that was tantamount to an attack on the Constitution, she said. Violation of the Constitution would not be tolerated at any cost, she vowed.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the cabinet expressed its reservations over the recent decisions President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema. He said the Cabinet approved the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the removal of Omer Sarfaraz Cheema from Governor Punjab’s office.

PM directs to take all possible steps to provide relief to farmers

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed all concerned authorities to take all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the farmers and people of Pakistan.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to tackle the issue of wheat and urea smuggling.

The Prime Minister said that prevention of hoarding to ensure availability of urea and wheat in the country, building integrated supply and demand system in the market and strict border control management are essential to curb smuggling.

He further said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the concerned agencies to ensure availability of urea and DAP in the market at stable and cheap rates, so that the country could become self-sufficient in wheat production. He directed to constitute a task force to curb the hoarding and smuggling of urea and wheat in the country.

The Prime Minister was briefed that the availability of strategic stock of urea of 200 thousand hundred tonnes at the beginning of each month is essential to keep the market prices stable.

WB VP, South Asia calls on PM

Vice-President for South Asia Region, World Bank, Hartwig Schafer Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Welcoming the vice-president, the prime minister appreciated the support of the World Bank in socio-economic development of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He expressed the desire to further strengthen the cooperation between the two sides, especially in the fields of agriculture, vocational training and energy.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and work together for achieving shared objectives.