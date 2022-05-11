Ch Parvez Elahi declines to act as acting governor

LAHORE – As was being expected early in the day, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi Tuesday declined to take charge as acting governor of Punjab, thereby triggering a legal debate about the constitutional office which apparently lies vacant after the denotification of Omer Sarfraz Cheema as the Punjab governor in a late move from the federal government.

The speaker went straight to the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday afternoon instead of going to the Governor House to assume his new responsibilities as the governor. He consulted his close aides on the matter and decided not to take charge as the governor.

In the meanwhile, secretariat staff from the Governor House arrived at the Punjab Assembly to get his signatures on the charge report, but he refused to sign the document and sent the officials back. While sitting in the speaker’s chamber, Parvez Elahi also talked to the ex-Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema and expressed solidarity with him. He told Cheema that he had decided not to take charge as the governor as he still considered him as the constitutional head of the province.

Many believe that Ch Parvez Elahi’s decision to decline acting as the acting governor has more to do with his fears regarding his possible removal as the speaker than to his stated position of considering Omer Cheema as the constitutional governor. It is obvious that if he had decided to become the acting governor, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari would have become the acting speaker with all the powers to call an Assembly session any time soon to take up the no-trust motion lying pending against him. As the PML-N and its allies still enjoy a majority in the House, the speaker would have been voted out and in that case, he would have ceased to exist as the acting governor also.

It may be recalled here that the speaker is bound by his oath to act as the acting governor whenever he is called upon to do so in the absence of the governor. Experts believe the speaker may face legal consequences of his decision if the matter is taken up by the courts in future.

Meanwhile, the speaker’s refusal to act as the acting governor has triggered a legal debate about the next course of action to be followed in the new situation not foreseen by those who made the constitution. It has never happened in the past that a speaker had refused to act as the acting governor. As the constitution is silent about such a situation, confusion persists as to who was the currently the constitutional head of the province.

Justice (R) Shaiq Usmani thinks that the cabinet division can issue another notification directing the deputy speaker to act as the acting governor. He told a news channel Tuesday that it was an unusual situation where the constitution was silent.

Noted lawyer Salman Akram Raja, however, has the opinion that deputy speaker cannot act as the acting governor in presence of the speaker. He thinks that the matter should go to the court which should direct the speaker to act as the acting governor.

Also, security was beefed up around the Governor House on Tuesday after the denotification of Omer Sarfraz Cheema as the governor. Police had instructions to stop Omer Sarfraz from entering the Governor House though he did not make any such attempt.

Omer Sarfraz maintains that only the president could remove him. In a late-night tweet, the ex-governor said he would consult his lawyers to proceed further on the matter.