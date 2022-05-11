Chairman CDA directs to set up new emergency block in CDA Hospital

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Capital Development Chairman on Tuesday directed engineering wing to set up a new emergency block in Capital Hospital.

He was visiting CDA Hospital along with Member Admin and Member Finance, where the officers of relevant departments were also present.

On this occasion, the Chairman Capital Development Authority directed the Engineering Wing to expand the Emergency Block of CDA Hospital and to upgrade the Emergency Block in line with modern standards and to install state-of-the-art machinery to provide modern treatment facilities to the patients.

He further directed that a triage facility should be started for the patients coming in the emergency. Under this facility, the patients would be divided into three different categories in which patients having cough, cold, and fever should be kept in green color. The second category includes patients with heart, liver, kidney and gastroenteritis in yellow and the third category including critically ill patients such as road accident, heart attack, injuries and those who need immediate medical attention be placed in the red color category.

Chairman CDA directed that the administration block became vacant after the construction of new block in the hospital therefore another block should be constructed by extending this block. In this regard, orders were issued to the Engineering Wing to prepare a feasibility report and submit it for approval in the next meeting.

During the visit, the Chairman CDA was also briefed about the newly recruited specialists and paramedical staff in the hospital. Chairman CDA was informed that new specialties have also been introduced in the hospital including Maxillofacial Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Endocrinology, Neurosurgery, Clinical Psychology and others.

The Chairman CDA directed that these departments should be activated immediately so that patients could be provided quality health facilities.

The Chairman CDA further directed that steps should be taken to provide round the clock services including emergency, laboratory, MRI, CT scan and ultrasound.

Similarly, plans should be made to relocate the offices of Rescue 1122 to a suitable location so that this emergency service can be fully utilized more effectively. He further directed that the repair work of ambulances should be completed and made operational as soon as possible so that the best medical facilities could be provided to the citizens.