CM Hamza directs to reactivate price control committees

| Orders a comprehensive plan to decrease prices of essential items

LAHORE – On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, the district price control committees will be reactivated.

The CM chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review the prices of essential items. MPAs namely Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Awais Leghari, Ch Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, Kh Imran Nazir, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Punjab chief secretary, IG police, and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan MPA and PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar participated through video link from Islamabad. The CM directed to notify price control committees of energetic persons and added that the prices should be reduced by holding result-oriented dialogues with sugar, flour, ghee and poultry associations.

He further directed to devise a comprehensive plan to decrease the prices of essential items. “This plan should be finalised without any delay and rate lists should be conspicuously displayed in shops,” he added and repeated that a comprehensive price control policy should be finalised because the government was focused on providing relief to the common man.

He said that the common man was facing difficulties due to inflation as the middle class had been crushed due to the wrong policies of the past government.

“This government will provide relief to the citizens at every cost,” he stated and added that market committees should also be activated. He directed that no one would be allowed illegal profiteering and hoarding and indiscriminate action should be initiated against them.

He further directed that the administration should actively deliver substantial relief to the masses and every step should be taken for the purpose. “The public interest will be fully protected as it is dear to the government,” he concluded.