Staff Reporter

Commissioner inspects development work on Malir Expressway

KARACHI – Karachi Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Memon along with Deputy Commissioner, Korangi, Saleemullah Odho on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction work on Malir Expressway to review the project. Project Director Niaz Soomro and other officers were also present on the occasion. The Commissioner was informed that the Malir Expressway project would save time and fuel of the citizens; improve the flow of traffic and enable a journey of more than one hour on the 39 km long highway in just 25 minutes. Muhammad Iqbal Memon said the administration was providing all possible assistance for the construction work. He also visited the 15 km road constructed from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Quaidabad. The Commissioner also inspected the ongoing preliminary construction work on the project. Moreover, the Commissioner was informed that the cost of the project was estimated at Rs. 27 billion.

 

 

