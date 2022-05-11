Death toll from Cuban hotel explosion rises to 43

he death toll from a gas explosion at a Cuban hotel last Friday has risen to 43, authorities said Tuesday.

The number of injured is 97, said the Health Ministry.

Thirty-seven of the injured, who received treatment at hospitals, were discharged, the ministry said.

Three people are still missing, it added.

Local media initially reported that the explosion occurred when gas flow resumed as part of hotel renovation work.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Saturday that the explosion was not related to terrorism and urged people to donate blood.

Built in 1880 and operating since 1933, the five-star Saratoga Hotel remained closed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was scheduled to reopen on May 10.