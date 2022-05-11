Our Staff Reporter

Delay in key projects irks Balochistan CM

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Tuesday expressed his annoyance over the inordinate delay in the Quetta package projects launched a couple of years back.

“The projects launched under the Quetta Package including Sariab Road and Sabzal Road extension shall be completed on war footings,” CM Balochistan said issuing directives to the authorities concerned.

Handout issued by the Press Secretary CM Balochistan said that the CM has directed the chief secretary Balochistan to review the pace of work on the Quetta package projects, updating the same to the CM office on a daily basis.  “The objective of the uplift schemes are to provide relief to the public, however, on account of non-completion of the extension projects, the dwellers of Sairab Road and Sabzal Road facing a number of issues for the last two years,” CM deplored.

Bizenjo directs chief secretary Balochistan to review pace of work, updating same to CM office on a daily basis

“Inconvenience to the public caused by delay of the development work will not be tolerated,” he maintained.   CM Bizinjo also took notice of the Inscomb Road project giving Project Director May 31, 2022 as deadline for its completion. The delay of the project leads to waste of public resources and increase in the approved budget of the project.  He also issued directives for the early removal of the technical and other issues causing hurdles in the timely completion of the project.

 

