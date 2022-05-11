ECP rejects reference on disqualification of PTI dissident MNAs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the reference regarding disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident members of the National Assembly.

According to details, references were sent to ECP by the Acting Speaker.

The Election Commission while announcing the unanimous decision remarked that Article 63A does not apply to PTI deviant members in NA.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar Khan, counsel for Noor Alam Khan, a dissident PTI member, argued that in response to the PTI show cause notice, Noor Alam Khan made it clear that neither he had left PTI nor the parliamentary party.

The party later abstained the members to vote on the no-confidence motion, which as per the counsel proves that the party recognized Noor Alam as its member.

Noor Alam attended the session on April 3, the lawyer added.

Barrister Gohar Khan further said that PTI had directed the members to attend the session, the party has not again instructed them to not to attend session, adding that Noor Alam did not join any other parliamentary party.

Member Election Commission asked whether Noor Alam Khan cast his vote on the day of no-confidence motion. His lawyer said he did not vote on the no-confidence motion.

The lawyer said that Article 63 One (a) does not apply to his client.

Member Commission Nasir Durrani asked what made them come to the conclusion that a five member bench of the Election Commission could decide on the matter. To which Gohar Khan said that the Supreme Court has ruled on it.