Agencies

Ecuador prison riot leaves 43 dead, 108 on the run

SANTO DOMINGO – At least 43 inmates died on Monday night in Ecuador’s latest grisly prison riot, the public prosecutor said, as another 100 prisoners managed to escape. Authorities said a fight broke out between the rival Los Lobos and R7 gangs inside the Bellavista prison in Santo Domingo de los Colorados, in the center of Ecuador some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Quito. “For now there are 43 inmates dead,” said the public prosecutor’s office on Twitter, adding that the situation was “developing.” During the riot, dozens of inmates tried to escape. Police chief Fausto Salinas told reporters that 108 were missing after another 112 escaped prisoners were recaptured. The South American country’s prison authority SNAI said it has activated “security protocols” to contain the “disturbances to order.” Interior minister Patricio Carrillo initially told reporters that two inmates had been killed before later increasing that figure to 41 in a press conference.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran’s consistent lies annoy public: Marriyum

Lahore

PA speaker all praise for army chief; slates PML-N for maligning Imran

Islamabad

President requests CJP to form judicial commission to probe ‘regime change conspiracy’

Islamabad

Fawad sees deepening political crisis if judicial commission request ignored

Lahore

CM for water supply at tail-end areas as Punjab’s canal system faces water shortage

Islamabad

FIA denies withdrawing of money laundering case against PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza

Islamabad

National Assembly denounces Indian attempt of demographic engineering in IIOJK

Lahore

Maximum facilities for railway passengers pledged

Lahore

Admin to ensure prompt measures to address encroachment, traffic issues

Lahore

Work for beautification of city reviewed

1 of 3,638

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More