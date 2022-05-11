Efforts being made to make Institutions topic of discussion in politics: Shujaat Hussain

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday said that efforts are being made to make Institutions a topic of discussion in politics.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain while talking to Muslim League leaders Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Jawad Bhalli, Shafi Hussain and Rizwan Mumtaz Ali, pointed out that attempts are being made to make politics and army a topic of discussion nowadays. He said the question is whether the army should have a role in politics or not.

The PMLQ chief explained that in the dictionary politics means to improve the situation and it means to correct the political, economic and social conditions.

If there is an emergency in the country, the army and government must decide by consensus, he added.

He elaborated the role of government saying that as far as the duties of the government are concerned, it should take all necessary steps to ensure the security and survival of the country. When needed, should use It’s constitutional powers to call on the security agencies and Pakistani forces for help. Use all financial and other resources in this regard, he added.

He expressed the national security could be at risk if the government fails to resolve the issue.

Defining the role of armed forces in the state affairs he said if the government fails to provide resources in such a critical situation, then in my view the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the security agencies will be held responsible for getting the country out of danger.