ISLAMABAD – Senator Khailda Ateeb has been elected as chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production. Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Industries was held in Parliament House to elect the chairperson of the Committee. Committee unanimously elected Senator Khalida Ateeb as its chairperson. The name was proposed by Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani and seconded by Senator Fida Muhammad. Members congratulated Senator Khalida Ateeb for being elected as chairperson.