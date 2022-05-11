Our Staff Reporter

Establishment of welfare sectors only way to promote spirit of humanity: MPA Sanaullah

QUETTA – Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch on Tuesday said that the establishment of welfare institutions was the only way to promote the spirit of humanity in the society.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ambulance of Iqra Blood Bank and Welfare Society.

Chairman Welfare Society Tariq Rafique Baloch gave a briefing on ambulance and organisation.

On this occasion, praising the welfare work of Iqra Blood Bank and Welfare Society, Sanaullah Baloch said that service to humanity was the identity of living societies.

He maintained that Islam also teaches us human welfare that “saving the life of one human being is like saving the whole of humanity, saying that the full teachings of Islam on the rights of neighbours, widows, orphans, the poor, the disabled and the victims of disaster, to help them and to turn their sighs and sobs into smiles are well explained in Islam.”

“Charity, Zakat, Sadaqat, Fitrana, Loan Charity and aid are the best examples of this,” he said and added that these are the best resource for the poor and middle class of the society.

He also assured chairman of Iqra Blood Bank of cooperation and urged to rich people to play their role for welfare of needy people in the society.

 

 

