Our Staff Reporter

Every NAB case will be fully probed without any kind of pressure: Chairman

LAHORE  –   National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday visited NAB Lahore offices to review the emerging updates on ongoing mega corruption cases.

He chaired a briefing put forth by Director General (DG) NAB Lahore accompanied by the Combined Investigation Teams (CITs). On the occasion, Javed Iqbal announced to handover cheques amounting to more than Rs1 billion among the affectees of various housing societies and other scams, during his upcoming visits. Addressing the NAB Officers, Javed Iqbal emphasised on the fact that each and every NAB case would be dealt by setting aside any kind of pressure while pursuing the merit, only. He said that NAB was a national Institution and directly concerned with the country the nation as well.

He said that NAB was mandated to eradicate the menace of corruption whatever the atmosphere may be.

He affirmed that NAB would continue to hold lawful activities. Talking about the references filed in accountability courts, the Chairman NAB said that during last five years, NAB’s operations and prosecution wings had successfully got convicted around 1405 accused persons and hefty amount worth billions had also been recovered.

Javed Iqbal also appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore under the supervision of DG NAB Lahore by positively commenting that NAB Lahore’ recoveries and convictions had massively contributed in the overall performance of NAB which resulted in achieving numerous milestones for the Bureau. The Chairman maintained that NAB was a prime National Institution which challenged corruption and corrupt practices while remaining under the ambit of law. Numerous national  and international organizations had admitted and admired the diligent services of NAB, he added.

