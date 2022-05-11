Farewell held for retiring UVAS professor

LAHORE – The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a farewell ceremony in the honour of Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique on his retirement here on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the ceremony while Deans, Principals, Directors, Chairpersons from different departments, members of Syndicate, Academic Council and Advanced Studies and Research Board, officials from registrar office and senior faculty members from other campuses of UVAS were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Dr Nasim lauded the services and contribution of Prof Dr Anjum Khalique especially for the uplift of Ravi Campus Pattoki. He shared that Prof Anjum offered his services on different positions with honesty and full dedication and contribute to the establishment of Jamia Masjid Ravi Campus Pattoki. He also lauded the tradition of UVAS and registrar office to arrange such farewell ceremony to remember the services and contributions of its retired faculty members.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Anjum Khalique said that during his service he always supported junior faculty members and worked for their betterment. He thanked the UVAS leadership and expressed their best wishes for the progress of the university.