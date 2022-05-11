Our Staff Reporter

FC Balochistan organises All Sibi District Rifle Shooting Competition

QUETTA – Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan’s (North) Sibi Scouts with the help of Rifle Shooting Club organised an All Sibi District Rifle Shooting Competition in the city to pay homage to the martyred Subedar Major Rana Muhammad Aslam.

A total of 52 local shooters from Sibi district had participated in the shooting competition in which Qazi Abdul Jabbar bagged the first position, while Imdad Ali Rind took the second position.  Special guest, President Rifle Shooting Club Sibi Fateh Mohammad Khajak presented cash prizes and shields to all the position holders and organisers of the event.

Local dignitaries and people also appreciated the efforts of Sibi Scouts in promoting sports and shooting games among the youth of Sibi.

 

