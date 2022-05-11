Federations assured of full support for CWG preparations

LAHORE – Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Tuesday held a meeting at Olympic House Lahore to discuss the modalities of the participating contingent for Commonwealth Games, taking place in Birmingham, UK from July 18 to August 8. Officials from 11 NSFs participated in the meeting, said a PSB press release. DG PSB Col Muhammad Asif Zaman (R) attended the meeting via zoom. He apprised the meeting about PSB’s efforts to facilitate the federations to establish training camps and hire foreign coaches. He also assured all-out support to help the national players get the best results at the Games.