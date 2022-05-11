FIFA video game series to be rebranded after this year

This year’s FIFA 23 will be the final FIFA game using the name of world football’s governing body as US video game publisher Electronic Arts said it will rebrand the game “EA SPORTS FC.”

“EA SPORTS FC will allow us to realize this future and much more…but not before we deliver our most expansive game ever with our current naming rights partner, FIFA, for one more year,” EA Sports said in a statement Tuesday.

“We are committed to ensuring the next FIFA (FIFA 23) is our best ever, with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions, and players than any FIFA title before.”

“We’re incredibly excited to build the future of global football with all of you, and will be happy to share more info on EA SPORTS FC in Summer 2023,” it added.

FIFA and EA Sports have been collaborating for nearly 30 years to produce one of the most popular football video gaming series every year for the PC, PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.

FIFA 22 was released in the autumn of 2021, and over 9 million copies of it were sold around the globe.

Paris Saint-Germain’s French star Kylian Mbappe was FIFA 22’s cover athlete.