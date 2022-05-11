Our Staff Reporter

Final arguments in police attack case against Uzair Baloch on May 14

KARACHI – Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch on Tuesday produced in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in attack on a police party and attempt to murder case. Karachi Jail officials produced Uzair Baloch and an accomplice Shahid MCB before the court.

The case of attack on a police party has been in its concluding phase. The case was registered against Uzair Baloch in Kharadar police station of the city in 2012.

The court has fixed May 14 for the defence and prosecution lawyers to present their final arguments on the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lyari kingpin has been acquitted by courts in 19 cases against him.

 

Uzair Baloch, a main character of the gang war in Lyari and some other parts of Karachi, facing over 60 cases of crimes, at various police stations of the city, and acquitted in 19 cases by courts, mostly owing to the failure of the prosecution to bring effective evidence.

 

 

 

