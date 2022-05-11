Agencies

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

SHEIKHUPURA    –   Five people were killed while four others sustained injuries when roof of an oil agency collapsed due to explosion of oil tank in Jhabran Mandi area on Hafizabad Road, here on Tuesday. On receiving information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. Rescuers pulled out dead bodies from the debris and rescued the injured. The deceased have been identified as Usman (18), Awais (20), Zaib (15), Junaid (15), Junaid son of M. Khan. The injured including Qaisar (40), Waris Ali (47), Rashid (21) and Ayaan (6) were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122. Deputy Commissioner Rana Shakeel Aslam and District Emergency Officer Rana Ejaz Ahmad reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

