Govt decides to enhance PSDP allocation to around Rs1 trillion in fiscal year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to enhance the allocation for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to around one trillion rupees in the fiscal year 2022-23.

“In the next PSDP our focus will be higher education, development of Balochistan, completion of incomplete infrastructure projects and special focus on youth related schemes,” said Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative, Ahsan Iqbal said while talking to The Nation here Tuesday.

Ahsan Iqbal said that first biggest challenge for the government is CPEC, which is a flagship project for Pakistan, and was ignored during the previous government’s tenure. The way it was ignored during the past four years by the previous government was a criminal negligence, he added. For the first two years they have tried to make the CPEC controversial and finally when the 10th JCC was held in September 2021, since then no review meeting was held. He said that during 2013 to 2018 review meetings of the CPEC used to take place after every 15 days. “We will restore the tradition of biweekly review meeting,” he added.

Similarly I had a meeting with Chinese companies; they have several problems, which could not be resolved due to lack of inter agency coordination. All the concerned departments have been directed to take immediate action in this regard.

On developmental budget, the minister said that the developmental budget has been reduced to Rs 500b during the ongoing fiscal. Drastic cuts have been imposed on developmental budget, he added. The previous government had increased the fiscal deficit which has a negative impact on the country’s development budget.

In a reply to a query, he said that the incumbent government will enhance the PSDP allocation to approximately one trillion rupees.

Talking about the priority of the government in fiscal year 2022-23, the minister said, “For next fiscal year, we are trying to increase allocation for higher education sector.” Similarly to avoid cost overrun work on ongoing and incomplete infrastructure projects it has been decided that enough allocations will be made in the upcoming PSDP for the completion of such projects.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Balochistan will be under special focus during next PSDP. For making the efforts for restoration of peace in Balochistan a success, work on development projects in the province will be accelerated, he added. “This time we want to focus on youth,” he said. The federal government along with provinces will include technical and sports related projects for youth in the upcoming PSDP, the minister said.