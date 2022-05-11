Govt to strictly implement one-dish menu at wedding ceremonies

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed that the law regarding one-dish at marriage ceremonies should be strictly implemented and action be taken in case of violation.

“The administration should vigilantly perform for ensuring the implementation of this law, and I will daily monitor it,” he declared.

“Any violation of this law will not be tolerated because this step has provided relief to the public,” he asserted. “The current government belongs to the common man and every step will be taken to bring ease to their lives,” he added.

Also, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz chaired a meeting about Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) at his office.

It was decided during the meeting to formulate a comprehensive mechanism to monitor the cleanliness arrangements of the provincial capital.

The secretary of the local government department gave a briefing about the new cleanliness model. The CM directed him to submit a cleanliness plan within two days and ordered the repair of the mechanical sweepers for the roads’ cleanliness.

“The LWMC and WASA should perform with passion and the city should give a clean and tidy look,” he stressed.

The CM announced making Lahore a clean and beautiful city. “The cleanliness and beautification process of the provincial metropolis will be started from where it was stopped,” he said and directed that water supply to citizens should not be interrupted during the summer season.

“Similarly, cleanliness of drains should also be completed before monsoon and an infallible mechanism be devised for timely disposal of water. The filtration plants should be restored to provide clean drinking water to the citizens,” he said and sought a detailed report about incinerators in hospitals. Kh Ahmad Hasaan disclosed that a dialogue was in progress with foreign agencies to resolve cleanliness issues while Kh Imran Nazir regretted that the cleanliness, which was best in the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif, became very poor subsequently.

Abdul Aleem Khan maintained that Lahore city portrayed a neat and clean look in the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif. Tauseef Shah, DC and commissioner Lahore, CEO LWMC, MD WASA and others were also present.