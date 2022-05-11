Had warned to be more dangerous after being ousted: Imran

JHELUM – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan while addressing a protest rally Jhelum on Tuesday said that he had warned to his opponents that he would be more dangerous after being ousted from power.

He also clarified that when he speaks of Mir Jaffar in his speeches, he refers to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as he appeared to deny that any institution is the focus of the analogy he often draws. A day earlier, Imran, while addressing a public gathering in Abbottabad, ‘narrated’ the stories of Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq.

Imran also claimed that the Pakistan Army and his PTI party were the only two entities keeping the country from breaking apart in the face of alleged propaganda campaigns being run by India. He alleged that India had established “600 media houses”, which he said were being used to wage propaganda against Pakistan, particularly against the army and himself.

Imran claimed that the PTI, in particular, was targeted because it was the only federal party in the country which had representation from all over. He claimed that the PTI was the only party with the strength to hold historic rallies in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar within 10 days.

He said PM Shehbaz made a good combination and partnership with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, who Imran said, criticises the army while PM Shehbaz “polishes boots”. Imran also criticised the premier’s decision to visit London with members of the PML-N to meet Nawaz. The PTI chairman railed against Nawaz as an “absconder” and a “convict” who he said had summoned the “entire cabinet to London”.

“This entire cabinet is going to London on your [tax] money — they won’t spend their own money,” he told his party workers and supporters.

Addressing a public gathering here, the former prime minister said through its propaganda exposed by the EU Disinfo Lab, India had targeted the Pakistan Army and the PTI realizing that Pakistan could never be disintegrated in their presence.

Reiterating his stance on the regime change conspiracy, Imran Khan said throughout Pakistan’s history, anyone including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had to face conspiracies whenever they stood up to safeguard the country’s interest. He said during his visit, Russia had agreed to provide oil to Pakistan at a 30% lower rate.

He said the US could not threaten India which had been pursuing its trade interests with Russia for the benefit of its people.

Imran Khan invited the people including men, women, and children to attend his public meeting scheduled after May 20, with the sole demand for elections. He also asked the people to bring Pakistan’s national flags in future events as it was the struggle for Pakistan for which the nation had woken up.

Criticizing the previous rulers for putting the country under a debt burden, the PTI chairman said begging financial assistance from other countries was a huge embarrassment for him.

He said that during his whole tenure as prime minister, he did not pay any private visits abroad, contrary to other rulers. The ex-prime minister said he would never be worried if the incumbent government put him on Exit Control List as, with no riches or family members abroad, he never desired to go there.