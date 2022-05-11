Our Staff Reporter

Health dept denies Civil Sandeman Hospital’s Thoracic Surgery Ward closure reports

QUETTA – Balochistan Health Department has termed the reports about the closure of the Thoracic Surgery Ward at Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta as baseless and said that due to insufficient number of thoracic patients it is on call.

“The patients of the Thoracic Surgery are referred and accommodated in other wards of the hospital in order to provide integrated medical services to the people under one roof,” Health Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In an explanatory statement, the spokesperson said that measures were being taken at the government level to provide the best medical facilities and services to the people and in this regard a strategy has been formulated for the treatment of various diseases.  “There are less number of patients coming with thoracic issues,” he said and added that on the best, they are referred to other wards to provide them with the best health facilities under one roof.

The shifting of patients to other wards does not mean that patients of the thoracic surgery ward are left unattended, in fact, they receive standard facilities in other wards as well.  The spokesperson of Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta has requested the media to carry out factual reporting with a two-pronged approach before releasing any such news.

 

