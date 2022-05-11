IGP lauds rescue team for saving woman attempting suicide

KARACHI – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh on Tuesday in a simple ceremony held at the Central Police Office, Karachi, lauded and gave a cash prize of Rs. 0.1 million to the team which rescued the woman and her children, who attempted suicide by jumping off the Netty Jetty Bridge last week. During the ceremony, prizes and certificates of appreciation were given to Ali Hassan, Shehryar, Majid, Muhammad Hassan and Sumaiya Wali Dad, members of the team consisting of Jetty Technical Assistant, Customer Care and others. DIGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP South, AIGP and Deputy Commissioner South were also present in the ceremony.