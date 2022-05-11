Staff Reporter

IGP lauds rescue team for saving woman attempting suicide

KARACHI – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh on Tuesday in a simple ceremony held at the Central Police Office, Karachi, lauded and gave a cash prize of Rs. 0.1 million to the team which rescued the woman and her children, who attempted suicide by jumping off the Netty Jetty Bridge last week.  During the ceremony, prizes and certificates of appreciation were given to Ali Hassan, Shehryar, Majid, Muhammad Hassan and Sumaiya Wali Dad, members of the team consisting of Jetty Technical Assistant, Customer Care and others. DIGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP South, AIGP and Deputy Commissioner South were also present in the ceremony.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Elections will be held after electoral reforms: Asif Zardari

Karachi

Sindh CNG stations closed again for 72 hours

Karachi

Weather alert: Temperature expected to soar up to 40°C in Karachi

Karachi

SHC sets deadline for resettlement of affectees in Lyari expressway project

Islamabad

PM flies to London for special meeting with Nawaz

Islamabad

Cabinet ‘expresses reservations’ over recent decisions made by President, Punjab governor

Islamabad

Had warned to be more dangerous after being ousted: Imran

Islamabad

President calls for judicial probe into ‘regime change’ conspiracy

Islamabad

Top court says ridiculing judiciary, army is ‘more serious crime’ than defection

Islamabad

‘Miftah Bachaoo flight’

1 of 874

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More