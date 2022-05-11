Imran Khan will lose next general elections: Nawaz Sharif

The former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the country will completely get rid of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the next elections.

Talking to the media in London, Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has ruined our national culture and Pakistan is witnessing such culture for the first time in 70 years.

The PML-N supremo further said that Imran Khan s government has created a political, economic, financial, constitutional and social crises in the country.

Nawaz went on to say that the PTI government has created a crisis from head to toe, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in London on Wednesday and a range of issues will be discussed in the meeting.