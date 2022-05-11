News Desk

Imran Khan will lose next general elections: Nawaz Sharif

The former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the country will completely get rid of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the next elections.

Talking to the media in London, Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has ruined our national culture and Pakistan is witnessing such culture for the first time in 70 years.

The PML-N supremo further said that Imran Khan s government has created a political, economic, financial, constitutional and social crises in the country.

Nawaz went on to say that the PTI government has created a crisis from head to toe, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in London on Wednesday and a range of issues will be discussed in the meeting.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Punjab govt removes advocate general

Lahore

Former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s security withdrawn

Lahore

Govt to strictly implement one-dish menu at wedding ceremonies

Lahore

90 litres of spurious soft drinks destroyed in PFA raid

Lahore

Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting LHC CJ

Lahore

Better measures to ensure water supply in Cholistan ordered

National

Process of submitting applications for govt Hajj scheme underway

Islamabad

PPP, PML-N to hold consultations for electoral reforms before general elections

Islamabad

Pakistan condemns disturbing anti-Azaan measures in India

Lahore

Admin gears up to bring down edibles’ prices

1 of 8,138

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More