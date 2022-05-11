Our Staff Reporter

Imran urges SC to take notice of Punjab governor ‘removal’

ISLAMABAD   –  PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the constitutional crisis in Punjab ‘fuelled by the federal government’ as a result of removal of provincial Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

These remarks of former prime minister Imran Khan came a day after the federal government issued notification of removal of Punjab Governor Omar Cheema. The Cabinet Division had issued the notification after President Dr Arif Alvi rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice to remove the governor from his position.

Khan condemned what he described as “blatant violation” of the Constitution, and said that legal violation has been committed in Punjab by sacking the province’s governor, said a statement issued by the PTI’s central media department.

He demanded the apex court to take “immediate notice of the blatant violation of the Constitution and the law in Punjab.” He called the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led ruling coalition as “imported puppets”, and accused them of stirring up constitutional anarchy and chaos in Punjab. First a “criminal puppet” was imposed on the province as chief minister through a ghost election, he said, adding, “Now, keeping all constitutional requirements aside, the office of the president has been insulted.”

Khan said that an embarrassing attempt has been made to remove Governor Punjab Cheema because of his insistence to protect the Constitution. Khan urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the situation, keeping in view its sensitivity.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get rid of Imran Khan in the next elections: Maryam Nawaz

National

Ministry receives 14,247 Hajj applications in 2 days: official

National

Govt to focus on youth in Budget 2022-23: Ahsan Iqbal

National

Punjab CM directs to make all CCTV cameras of Lahore city functional

National

UN urged to take note of illegal ‘delimitation’ exercise in IIOJK by India

National

Efforts being made to make Institutions topic of discussion in politics: Shujaat Hussain

National

Qureshi asks govt to revisit decision to resume trade with India

National

Zalmay Khalilzad visits Pakistan, meets PTI leadership

National

‘No early elections Nawaz, Shehbaz agree in London meeting’

National

Peshawar zoo welcomes new guests

1 of 10,054

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More