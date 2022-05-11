Islamabad, Beijing agree to provide foolproof security to Chinese

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China on Tuesday agreed to increase coordination between Ministry of Interior and Chinese Embassy in Islamabad to provide foolproof security to Chinese nationals working in Pakistan in the wake of suicide attack at the University of Karachi (KU).

Both sides also agreed to further expand bilateral relations and provide visa facilities to Chinese citizens.

The agreement came during a meeting of Chinese Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan Pang Chunxue with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in Islamabad, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Both sides discussed steps to ensure security of Chinese citizens living in Pakistan and to take further steps to improve bilateral relations.

The Interior Minister expressed deep grief over loss of lives of three Chinese nationals in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute, last month.

He vowed that the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take Pak-China relations to a new height. “PM Shehbaz Sharif considers China as Pakistan’s best and trustworthy friend.”

Chinese Charge d’Affaires talks with interior minister

The Interior Minister stressed that they would not allow any internal or external conspiracy to spoil the Pak-China friendship.

He said that the culprits involved in the KU attack would be brought to book. He said that coordination between the federation and provinces was being made effective to stop such incidents in future. Pakistan was utilising full resources to ensure safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan, he added.

He informed the delegation that a Foreign National Security Desk has been set up in the interior ministry to ensure effective communication for the security of foreign nationals, especially Chinese nationals. He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for Chinese nationals working in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

On her turn, Pang Chunxue said China wanted a full investigation into the terrorist incident at KU and to reach the real culprits as soon as possible.

She said that friendship between Pakistan and China was eternal and the process of Chinese assistance in the development of Pakistan would continue.