Our Staff Reporter

ITP issue 32,736 fine tickets to motorcyclists without helmets

ISLAMABAD The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 32,736 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has appreciated this performance and said that a vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules. He said that ITP are utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has appealed to the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till the age of maturity.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and to secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained. He appealed to the parents not to allow their underage children to drive bikes.

