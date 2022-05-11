News Desk

Jamshoro: 15 killed, six injured in truck-van collision on Indus Highway

At least 15 people among women were killed and six others injured when a passenger van collided with a truck on the Indus Highway near Manjhand town of Jamshoro district.

The ill-fated van was travelling from Dadu to Sialkot while the truck was coming from Sehwan.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead to Civil Hospital Hyderabad. The condition of some injured is said to be critical, according to hospital sources.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his sorrow over the deaths in the accident.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He also directed authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

In a similar accident that was reported in March, at least six members of a family including three children and a woman died in a head-on collision between a car and a passenger coach on the Indus Highway near Sann in Jamshoro district.

Police had said four others including the driver of the coach sustained injuries, adding, the car was bound from Juhi area of Dadu district to Hyderabad and the passenger coach was heading towards Larkana from Karachi.

