Johnny Depp to take witness stand again in defamation case: report

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is likely to return to the witness stand in defamation case against her ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has already testified as part of the prosecution against the actress. The court is reportedly on a hiatus midway through Amber’s testimony as part of the defence case.

Depp, according to Law & Crime, will be called back as part of Heard’s case. Other testimony will be given by Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez and actor Ellen Barkin.

He sued Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post. She doesn’t name him in the piece, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. The actor is seeking $50m in damages.

While, Heard has countersued Depp, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”. She has asked for $100m in damages and immunity against his claims.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have given very different accounts of their tumultuous relationship. The trial is se to resumes at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia on 16 May.