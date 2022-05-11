News Desk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get rid of Imran Khan in the next elections: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also get rid of Imran Khan in the next elections. Criticizing the previous government she said that Imran Khan will not be able to point out even four seconds of competence in the four years of PTI rule.

Addressing the power show of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz conveyed the greetings of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to the people of Swabi. The PMLN leader said that Lahore is Lahore whether it is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Punjab. The people fought against the state machinery and brought victory to PML-N. Pakistan has gotten rid of the liars and seditionists, she said.

She said that it will take two to three years to rectify the mess created in the country by the PTI government.

PTI government has shown no performance therefore false letter drama is needed, she added.

Maryam Nawaz further said that the conspiracy was an excuse, the purpose was to hide the incompetence. She called out to Imran Khan saying that no foreign conspiracy has got you ousted by no-confidence motion but your own MNAs.

Maryam emphasized that the no-confidence move was to save the country from PTI’s incompetence and said that Pakistan was falling into the abyss so Imran Khan was ousted through the no-trust move.

