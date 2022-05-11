Miftah assures his support to FBR in ongoing tax collection drive

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail has assured Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of his total support in the ongoing tax collection drive in the country.

Miftah Ismail, visited FBR Headquarters, here to review performance and the ongoing drive for tax compliance by the country’s premier revenue collection organization, said a press release issued by FBR here.

Upon arrival, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Asim Ahmad and other senior officers accorded him warm welcome on his very first visit after assuming office as the finance minister.

The minister expressed his satisfaction and generously appreciated Team FBR on achieving the target.

He hoped that FBR will continue to maximize revenue collection in the next two months

to meet the upward revised target fixed for the current financial year, 2021-2022.

He also expressed his desire that Team FBR should explore all avenues of tax compliance and, thus make all out efforts to harness true revenue potential across Pakistan.

The minister appreciated various digital innovative measures adopted by Pakistan Customs which include Clearance in the Sky.

He also commended digitalization drive of FBR in order to automate business processes, ensure ease of doing business, and thereby facilitate taxpayers.

Similar digital interventions should be made at sea ports to ensure seamless and smooth clearance of cargo, the minister emphasized.

Miftah Ismail reiterated that all avenues must be explored and meaningful budget proposals presented before the Government to maximize tax collection without creating any additional burden on the common man.

Meanwhile, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad briefed the minister on the overall performance and revenue targets and collection made during the first ten months (July 2021- April 2022) of the current financial year.

Chairman FBR also gave a detailed account of the flagship initiatives including Point of Sale (POS) and Track and Trace System (TTS).

He assured the finance minister that all measures will be taken to further improve these initiatives and tap the real revenue potential in Retail as well as Large Scale Manufacturing Sectors.