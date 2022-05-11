Miftah hopes FBR will continue to maximise revenue collection in next two months

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has hoped that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would continue to maximise revenue collection in the next two months to meet the upward revised target fixed for the current financial year (2021-2022).

The minister visited Federal Board of Revenue (Headquarters), Islamabad to review performance and the ongoing drive for tax compliance by the country’s premier revenue collection organisation.

Upon arrival, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Asim Ahmad and other senior officers accorded him warm welcome on his very first visit after assuming office as finance minister.

During the meeting, chairman FBR gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the overall performance and revenue targets and collection made during the first ten months (July 2021- April 2022) of the current financial year. Minister for dinance expressed his satisfaction and generously appreciated team FBR on achieving the target. He hoped that FBR will continue to maximize revenue collection in the next two months to meet the upward revised target fixed for the current financial year. He also expressed his desire that team FBR should explore all avenues of tax compliance and, thus, make all out efforts to harness true revenue potential across Pakistan. Minister for Finance assured Chairman FBR of his total support in the ongoing tax collection drive in the country. The FBR has collected net revenue of Rs. 4,858 billion during July, 2021-April, 2022 of current Financial Year 2021-22, which has exceeded the target by Rs. 239 billion. It is pertinent to mention that even though FBR had agreed to a target of Rs. 6100 billion with the IMF, the same was never made a target of FBR. So now FBR would need Rs. 484.5 billion per month to achieve the initial target of Rs.5829 billion and Rs. 621 billion each in May & June to achieve the revised target of Rs. 6100 billion. The present government is fully determined to collect Rs. 6100 billion in this fiscal year.

| Finance minister assures FBR chairman of his total support in ongoing tax collection drive

Chairman FBR also gave a detailed account of the flagship initiatives including Point of Sale (POS) and Track and Trace System (TTS). He assured the finance minister that all measures will be taken to further improve these initiatives and tap the real revenue potential in retail as well as large scale manufacturing sectors. The minister appreciated various digital innovative measures adopted by Pakistan Customs which include clearance in the sky. He also commended digitalization drive of FBR in order to automate business processes, ensure ease of doing business, and thereby facilitate taxpayers. Similar digital interventions should be made at sea ports to ensure seamless and smooth clearance of cargo, the minister emphasized.

The minister reiterated that all avenues must be explored and meaningful budget proposals presented before the Government to maximize tax collection without creating any additional burden on the common man, he concluded.