‘No early elections Nawaz, Shehbaz agree in London meeting’
Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has met with Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif in London.
According to sources, during the meeting both leaders agreed not to go for early elections.
PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif also briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif on the phone conversation with former President Asif Ali Zardari.
On the other hand, PML-N vice president and Nawaz Sharif s daughter Maryam Nawaz has shared photos of the meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif in London in which former Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar was also present.
It is pertinent to mention here that the important meeting of PML-N will be held in London today. Accompanied by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif s delegation, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Marryium Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Khurram Dastgir have also arrived in London.